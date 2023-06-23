Flight attendant returns from sick leave, makes $100k mistake

British Airways said in a statement: “We've apologised to customers for the delay and made sure they were able to continue their journey as soon as possible.”

A flight attendant for British Airways has reportedly been stood down after accidentally deploying the emergency slide.

It’s the third time recently that crew for the airline have set off the slides.

In the latest incident, the Airbus A320 had just landed in Spain when the flight attendant made the mistake. The Sun reported the crew member has been with the airline for a year and had just returned from sick leave.

The slide is an expensive piece of equipment to be replaced, costing the airline £50,000 (NZ$103,000).

It resulted in a three-hour delay for the return service and British Airways said in a statement to The Sun: “We've apologised to customers for the delay and made sure they were able to continue their journey as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month an A350 was getting ready for departure from London Heathrow to Austin, US when the slide was deployed, leading to a full-scale emergency response at the UK airport.

The Sun claimed the error was caused by a flight attendant on their first day which has similarities to the earlier incident in January when another crew member on their debut accidentally opened the slide on a Boeing 777 flight from Heathrow to Lagos, Nigeria.

Emergency slides were also in the news earlier this month after one was accidentally set off inside a plane in the US.

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant was injured after the catering crew unintentionally set the water-landing equipment off, reports Travel Pulse.