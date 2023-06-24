Air New Zealand flight to Chicago returns to Auckland after fuel issue

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is being inspected after a fuel issue was discovered during a flight.

An Air New Zealand flight to Chicago has had to turn back to Auckland overnight due to a fuel issue.

Flight NZ26 departed just after 9pm on Saturday and was less than two hours into the 15-hour flight when it turned around and headed back to Auckland, a Flightradar24 map shows.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed just after 12.30am.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said the flight had returned due to a “fuel usage discrepancy” just over an hour after departure.

“As a precaution, the aircraft returned to Auckland so it could undergo an engineering inspection.”

One passenger, who asked not to be named, said the pilot explained a fuel indicator was showing the plane was using more fuel than it should, and while this was most likely due to a faulty sensor, they would have to return for safety reasons.

Supplied A passenger's inflight entertainment system showing the round trip to Auckland.

Passengers said on the way back to Auckland, fuel was dumped from the aircraft and upon landing the aircraft was inspected for potential fuel leaks.

Air New Zealand said the fuel was jettisoned in order for the aircraft to be light enough to land safely.

Upon arrival, staff assisted passengers who required accommodation. The airline was working on rebooking customers on the next available service.

“Unfortunately, availability is limited so this could be over the next two to three days,” Pearce said.

“Our teams are doing their best to get customers to their destination as soon as possible and we thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

The flight to Chicago is the second Air New Zealand flight this week that has had to divert back to Auckland due to an issue with the aircraft – also a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

On Monday, a flight to Tokyo turned back about three-and-a-half hours in because of damage to the outer layer of the windscreen.