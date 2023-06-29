'Holy crap': Passenger survives falling overboard from the 10th deck of cruise ship

Mariner of the Seas continued on its journey after the incident (file photo).

A woman has been rescued after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

The 42-year-old was pulled from the water nearly 50km off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

The incident happened on the Mariner of the Seas ship as it was heading to the island of Curaçao.

Fellow passengers took video and photos of the rescue mission, and applauded once the woman had been picked up by the crew.

Passenger Matthew Kuhn told FOX 35 that he thought she would not be found alive.

“To go from, ‘she's probably not going to be found’ … versus ‘holy crap, they found her, and she's alive’ was a whirlwind,” said Kuhn.

He tweeted photos and video of the rescue: "They found her. Can’t believe and she is alive and well. People were out spotting and yelling that they saw her. Crew was on the spot in minutes.”

The Coast Guard said she was “recovered alive and reported to be in good health”.

The exact circumstances of how she ended up overboard are still being investigated.

The cruise line Royal Caribbean said in a statement: “The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest. Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board.

“Our care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their travelling party. Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

The chances of being saved after falling overboard are slim.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, of the 212 similar incidents between 2012 and 2022, only 48 were recovered.