Google Maps 'glitch' moves Heathrow Airport more than 100km

A problem with Google Maps has led to the app showing London's Heathrow Airport in the middle of Portsmouth’s docks.

The unfortunate mishap which hit the app on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, placed the country’s most visited airport 70 miles (112km) away from its actual location and in the water just next to Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.

The issue was spotted by several eagle-eyed users on Wednesday night (local time), who were quick to point out to any unwitting tourist relying on the app that the airport was positioned just west of London, not off the south coast.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why has Google Maps changed the location of Heathrow Airport to Portsmouth. I feel sorry for any foreign travellers relying on Google Maps to make their flight on time.”

Another social media user wrote: “Tell me I’m not the only one getting a location for Heathrow at least 95 miles (sic) from where the actual airport is.”

It is unclear as to whether the mistake was down to a glitch or the Heathrow location had been manually moved. The Telegraph has contacted Google.

Much lower fares than expected

The issue also hit Uber users looking to travel to the airport, with some receiving much lower fares than expected. The Uber app uses Google Maps for its systems.

Adam Parks-Dare, who works in Gosport near Portsmouth, told the Telegraph that one of his colleagues was looking at the cost of booking a cab to Heathrow, when the cost came back at just £7.25 (NZ$15), £120 (NZ$250) cheaper than the usual cost.

He said: “A couple of us tried the same and confirmed the issue wasn’t isolated to his phone.

“Out of interest we jumped on Google Maps to check and sure enough right over Gosport were the words ‘London Heathrow Airport’.”

Heathrow Airport is one of the country’s most visited spots and welcomed 61.6 million passengers last year, and sees 10,000 cars travelling to the airport every day.

Wrong destination

This isn’t the first high-profile mistake with Google Maps which pushed users to the wrong destination.

In 2017 a rural town in Australia saw an unexpected influx of hundreds of tourists after a glitch on the app sent them there instead of the Blue Mountains.

The quiet town of Fossmork in Norway suffered a similar fate when Google Maps led them there rather than to the famous Preikestolen cliffs.

One of the most high-profile Google Maps’ mistakes came in 2010 when Nicaraguan troops used the error to justify entering neighbouring Costa Rica.

At the time Google conceded it had wrongly assigned a 1.7-mile stretch of the Costa Rican land to Nicaragua, and adjusted the border accordingly – but stated that “by no means should they be used as a reference to decide military actions between two countries”.

The Telegraph has contacted Uber for comment.