'It was $760 short': Expedia customer's battle to get full refund

Liz Miller with her father, Alan Stuart, during a visit in May 2019.

An Expedia customer who was promised a full refund after her father was diagnosed with cancer spent months trying to find out why the amount they received was $760 short.

Following an enquiry from Stuff Travel, Expedia has admitted it made a mistake and has agreed to refund the outstanding amount.

But Liz Miller, who lives in Amberley in North Canterbury, wanted to warn others after her experience using the third-party travel site.

In August, Miller used Expedia to book flights for her father, Alan Stuart, who lives in the UK, to travel to New Zealand in January so he could meet his newest grandson. It had been a difficult year, as Miller’s mother had died in April.

The itinerary had him flying with Emirates, and all up the flights had cost $5702.12.

Supplied Alan with his eldest grandson in 2016.

But around October, Miller’s father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which left him unable to travel.

Miller said she called Expedia, and asked whether it would be better to get a refund or hold the booking in credit, not wanting to lose any of the money through transaction fees.

She was assured they would be eligible for a full refund. “We were grateful and relieved,” she said.

But about two weeks later, when the refund came through, it was only $4942.12.

“I looked at it, and realised it was $760 short.”

Miller said she made multiple calls to Expedia, on hold for over an hour each time, trying to find out why they hadn’t refunded the whole amount. Each time they would give her an investigation number, saying they were looking into it and she should allow another month.

“It just kept dragging and dragging.”

At one point, a customer service rep suggested the $760 had been lost to “airport taxes and levies”.

“They said ‘maybe it’s the airline holding it’, and pushed me onto the airline.”

Miller said she contacted Emirates, who were “really helpful” and confirmed they were not holding any of the money, and had returned the full amount to Expedia. But further attempts to get answers from Expedia were unsuccessful.

Miller said the ordeal had added to an already stressful time for the family. She had also been unable to book flights to the UK to visit her father herself, as her eldest son was recovering from sepsis which required ongoing care.

They were also waiting to hear if Stuart would be able to be cleared for travel by his oncologist.

“My dad has been panicking about the lost money – every time I speak to him back home in the UK he says, ‘have you heard about the refund yet?’”

An Expedia spokesperson told Stuff Travel they had reviewed the case and discovered an error had been made regarding the refund amount.

As well as the refund, Expedia would add 10,000 appreciation points to Stuart’s account to ensure he had “an enjoyable experience with Expedia in the future”, the spokesperson said.

Miller said they had since received an email from Expedia confirming the missing money had been processed, and they could expect to receive it in up to 15 days. However, she said they had not heard anything about the points.

While she was relieved they had finally said they would provide the refund, she was also sceptical, as multiple times she had been told Expedia were looking into it, with no result.

“They've held our money for over six months from when we cancelled,” she said.

“Many people would have given up by now.”