Colosseum vandal pleads ignorance after carving names into wall, says he didn't realise age of landmark

The tourist who was videoed carving names into the wall of Rome’s historic Colosseum has written a letter, pleading for forgiveness, saying he didn’t realise the age of the landmark.

Ivan Dimitrov, 27, provoked anger in Italy after he was filmed writing ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ into the wall of the 2000-year-old site last month.

The Bulgarian fitness trainer, who now lives in the UK, has written in the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that he sincerely regrets his actions.

“It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument,” wrote Dimitrov.

Ryan Lutz The tourist who carved his name into Colosseum is British fitness trainer Ivan Dimitrov.

“Through these lines I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity,” reported The Guardian.

His attorney, Alexandro Maria Tirelli, said there was no malice involved.

“The boy is the prototype of the foreigner who frivolously believes that anything is allowed in Italy, even the type of act which in their own countries would be severely punished,” Tirelli told Il Messaggero.

The controversy erupted after video of the incident was posted by fellow tourist Ryan Lutz.

Captioned: “Asshole tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome”, the clip provoked fury in Italy. The country’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called for the man to be “identified and sanctioned”.

Earlier this week, Major Roberto Martina, of the Italian carabinieri paramilitary police, told MailOnline that Dimitrov had “expressed his apologies and sincere remorse for what he did”.

“He told us he was very upset by what he had done, and he kept apologising for it, I think he was worried about the consequences of any trial and we explained that he could be jailed for between two and five years and be fined up to €15,000 (NZ$26,700),” said Martina.

It is the fourth time this year that such graffiti has been reported at the Colosseum, reported AP.