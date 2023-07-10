Pilot asks 19 people to get off as plane is too heavy

According to the flight’s captain, the weather conditions made it impossible to take off without taking out some passenger weight from the packed flight (file photo).

EasyJet has been forced to ask 19 people to leave a flight from Lanzarote after it was deemed too heavy to take off.

The flight was due to depart from Lanzarote’s Arrecife Airport but was delayed due to poor weather conditions.

According to the flight’s captain, the weather conditions made it impossible to take off without taking out some passenger weight from the packed flight.

In a video of the incident, the captain can be heard asking for 20 passengers to exit, while offering a potential €500 (NZ$880) pay-out for any volunteers willing to stay behind in Lanzarote for an extra night.

He said: “That heavy aircraft combined with a pretty short runway and with the current unfavourable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to take off.

“There are a number of factors - it’s very hot, the wind isn’t fantastic, the direction isn’t great.

‘With safety as our number one priority, there is no way, with the current wind conditions, that we could get this aircraft airborne.”

A spokesman for easyJet said that 19 people eventually volunteered to stay behind and travel on a later flight out of Lanzarote.

He said: “This is a routine operational decision in these circumstances and weight restrictions are in place for all airlines for safety reasons.

“In the event that a flight would exceed weight limits, we ask for passengers to volunteer to transfer to a later flight free of charge which is what happened on this occasion and volunteers are provided with compensation in line with regulations.

He added: “The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

The flight in question eventually left Arrecife just after 11:20pm, two hours after its scheduled departure time.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has been viewed 1.8m times, with more than 66,000 likes. It has also received a number of comments, including one user who said, “Did you hear how many seatbelts unbuckled, when he said €500.”

Last month, thousands of EasyJet passengers were hit by flight delays after thunderstorms hit Gatwick Airport, a popular hub for the airline.

A total of 55 flights were cancelled on June 12, which affected 15,000 passengers.