Tourist in China gets lifetime ban for teasing a panda

The research centre visitor received a lifetime ban after teasing a panda with a selfie stick in southern China.

A boisterous encounter at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China, ended in an uproar when a man used a selfie stick to playfully tease a well-loved male panda, He Ye.

There was glee among visitors as He Ye amusingly stood up, thinking the selfie stick was food. He Ye, known for his endearing obedience and mild sensitivity, was born on July 4, 2020, weighing a mere 162.6 grams.

However, the joyous event soon took a serious turn. On the evening of July 6, the Chengdu Research Base announced a stern penalty for the 34-year-old man, identified only as Song.

Song's light-hearted antics were deemed disrespectful and potentially harmful, leading to a lifetime ban from the base, including the popular Panda Valley.

newsflare/AP He Ye is known for his endearing obedience and mild sensitivity.

The base emphasised the importance of respecting the giant pandas' natural behaviours and pleaded with visitors to adhere to the code of conduct. This includes abstaining from teasing or tempting the pandas, not feeding them, avoiding littering, not splashing water, refraining from using flash photography, and not tapping on the glass.

- Newsflare via AP