Furious passenger forces plane in Thailand to return to gate because he forgot his bag

A tourist complained his valuables had been left in the departure lounge at the Chiang Mai International Airport in northern Thailand.

A plane in Thailand has been forced to return to the gate after an irate passenger began shouting about his lost bag.

The tourist was with two friends when he complained his valuables had been left in the departure lounge at the Chiang Mai International Airport in northern Thailand.

Footage shows the man in a heated discussion with the crew who were trying to make him sit down. One grabbed his arm and trying to push him back into his seat.

She says in the video: “If you still feel like this, we have to move you off the flight, so do you want to go? Or do you want to wait until Bangkok?”

The man then shouts “yes, yes I want to go now, ask the captain”.

NEWSFLARE/AP Footage shows the man in a heated discussion with the crew.

With the Airbus A320 already waiting next to the runway seconds from takeoff, the pilot made an announcement to the other passengers that the flight was turning back.

An annoyed passenger recorded airport security marching onto flight and taking the men away. It is not known if they were arrested inside the terminal.

The passenger, who did not want to be named, said: “The flight was about 45 minutes late. The man had two friends with him and they all left the plane.

“He was complaining that his bag with money and important things inside was still at the airport. He wanted to collect it. It was very disruptive and they didn't care they were making other people late.”

The delayed flight THD103 with Thai Smile eventually departed for its destination, the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

- Newsflare via AP