Air NZ flight turned back with cabin pressure issue

An Air NZ plane returned to Christchurch on Sunday morning due to a cabin pressure issue (File photo).

An Air New Zealand flight had to turn back to Christchurch on Sunday morning after a problem with the cabin pressure.

A statement from the airline said flight NZ338, from Christchurch to Wellington, was 13 minutes into its flight on Sunday morning when the pilot noticed a “minor discrepancy in the cabin pressure”.

The pilot flew the plane back to Christchurch to be looked at by engineers.

“This was not an emergency situation,” the airline’s statement said. Customers would be put onto other flights.

The cause of the issue was not yet known.