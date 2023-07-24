'Worst flight of my life': Passengers panic and faint as plane stuck on tarmac in 42C heat in Spain

The flight in Spain was delayed for 10 hours, leaving passengers stranded on the plane without air conditioning in a scorching 42-degree heatwave.

An influencer has shared a harrowing experience on a recent Ryanair flight from Malaga, Spain to Malpensa in Italy.

The flight last week was delayed for hours, leaving passengers stranded on the plane without air conditioning in a scorching 42C heatwave.

People began fainting and having panic attacks, prompting calls for ambulances.

Footage shows passengers sweltering in the aircraft, attempting to fan themselves, and receiving medical attention after fainting and suffering from panic attacks.

Italian influencer Marco Ferrero, known for his large following on TikTok and Instagram, described it as "the worst flight of my life," expressing concerns about his own difficulty in breathing.

He called Ryanair's response unsatisfactory, with just a ”€4 (NZ$7.20) bonus” after four hours of waiting.

StringersHub/AP People began fainting and having panic attacks, prompting calls for ambulances.

The airline's lack of assistance and non-functioning air conditioning in the stifling conditions made the situation unbearable, said Ferrero. Passengers were also unable to use the clogged toilets due to panic attacks.

After three hours, the crew finally allowed passengers to disembark, but the flight took off at 10pm instead of the original 10am departure time.

The Codici Consumers Association expressed outrage at the treatment of passengers and demanded accountability and compensation from Ryanair.

- StringersHub via AP