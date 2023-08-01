Passenger gets wedged into first-class seat. It takes 3 hours to free him

According to Seat Guru, a first-class seat on a Boeing 777-300 has a pitch of 78 inches (198cm) and a width of 22 inches (55.8cm).

A passenger on a recent British Airways flight has been left “mortified” after he became wedged into his first-class seat, and it took three hours for emergency services to extricate him.

The incident occurred last weekend when the Boeing 777-300ER flight from Lagos, Nigeria landed into London Heathrow.

An engineering note leaked to The Sun described the “volumetric passenger” getting stuck in seat 1A. "The plan is to remove the suite door and use a hoist to eject [him] from the seat.”

Despite attempts by the cabin crew to initially free him, emergency services were called in to remove the sliding door from the first-class compartment.

A British Airways insider reportedly told The Sun that it “was as embarrassing as it can get” for the passenger.

"It sounded funny but, actually, people felt sorry for him.”

