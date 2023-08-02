Mum gains revenge on plane passenger who wouldn't swap seats, but was she in the right?

The TikTok video has had more than 1.5 million views.

A US comedian who gained revenge on a plane passenger who wouldn’t swap seats with her has been called both a “legend" and “entitled”.

Cindy Arena posted a video on social media detailing the time she was on a flight and her children, aged 4 and 6, were assigned seats away from her.

In the clip, which has had more than 1.5 million views on TikTok, Arena detailed how she asked the passenger sat next to her kids if she could move seats so she could be with them. The flyer refused.

“I said OK no problem I'm not going to argue and I went to the back of the plane and sat in my assigned seat because she wouldn't give hers up," Arena said.

The details of which seats were being offered to swap, as well as the airline and length of the journey weren’t revealed.

”It was so peaceful and finally the stewardess comes up, because I know she's coming, because this bitch is sitting next to my kids and there's nothing fun about that.

“And she said ‘umm ma'am, she would like to trade seats with you now’ and I said ‘oh no, no we need to stay in our assigned seats, have a good flight.’” She ended the video with a wink and a thumbs up.

The video split commentators with some praising her actions, while others said she should have planned ahead and organised the family to sit together.

“Well done my girl. You have done the most blessed act of your life,” said one.

“Well played Uno reverse card,” joked another.

Others were more forthright in their opinions.

”Sorry but I wouldn’t give up my seat. Buy yours in advance! Entitled much?!” and ”Why is she a bitch for not wanting to give up what she paid for?”

“I find it rude that people even ask other (sic) to move. Plan better and choose seats next to your family," was another comment.

Appeals by passengers to swap seats can lead to some heated exchanges.

Earlier this year, an Australian flyer copped some online criticism after he went on a self-described “serious rant” when a fellow traveller refused to give up his seat so he could sit next to his wife.

Last year, a US woman also faced some harsh comments online after she shared a series of videos passionately defending her decision to refuse a request to switch plane seats on a flight so a family could be seated together.

She was accused of being unfair, but maintained that it wasn’t her responsibility to accommodate other travellers. It seems many Kiwis share her perspective. In a recent Stuff Travel poll, just 4% of survey respondents saying they would swap seats with another passenger, although 69% said they might in certain circumstances.

Just over a quarter (27%) said they wouldn’t trade seats no matter what.

One commenter said they had been rewarded for agreeing to swap seats so a family could set together in the past, saying they had been upgraded to business class “several times”.