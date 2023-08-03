Watch: Incredibly everyone survives this plane crash in Nigeria

The two people on board walk away from crash in Lagos.

This is the dramatic moment a plane crashed onto a road while on a test flight in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Jabiru J430 light aircraft operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours was flying over the bustling Oba Akran area of the city when it had to make an emergency landing.

Footage shows how the plane struck a light post as it nosedived towards the road before bursting into flames near a fuel station, sending terrified pedestrians fleeing for safety.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said two people - the pilot and a passenger onboard - survived the crash. Footage shows the pilot clambering from the wreckage and walking away while wounded.

NEWSFLARE/AP The two people on board were able to walk away from the crash in Lagos.

The crash caused traffic gridlock as smoke filled the highway, with firefighters battling the flames.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Permanent Secretary Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said those onboard were rescued alive and taken to hospital.

- Newsflare via AP