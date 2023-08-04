Bag containing jewellery and watches worth more than $15 million stolen from Barcelona Airport check-in

Two thieves in Spain have found themselves extremely rich, at least temporarily, after making off with some luggage from travellers waiting in a queue to check in at Barcelona Airport.

The bag they stole was no ordinary carry-on as it contained jewellery and watches valued at €8.5 million, or more than NZ$15 million.

Catalan News reports that the valuables inside included a diamond ring worth €4.5 million, an €800,000 BVLGARI watch, a brooch from Chanel valued at €750,000, as well as diamond earrings, a Tiffany diamond bracelet, a Versace diamond choker, and a Chopard watch. Also inside was €10,000 in cash.

The owners were described as a Russian family, and they didn’t notice straight away that the bag had gone missing from the Emirates bag drop.

The thieves had made their way to a car rental firm at the airport and had driven off before authorities were notified. They were traced more than 100km away and were arrested. All the contents of the bag were still there.

The local police issued a tweet saying: “Luggage with high-end jewellery and money stolen from passengers in the check-in area of ​​El Prat airport. Thanks to the rapid investigation management, we located the vehicle in which they fled on the AP-7 at the height of Salt. We arrested the two thieves and recover the loot.”