'Instead of influencers, call them stupids': Tourists topple 150-year-old Italian statue

Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu, which is in the Italian region Lombardy.

A group of German tourists are in hot water after a 150-year-old statue was toppled at an Italian B&B.

CCTV shows two of the tourists taking photos with the work called "Domina", while another appears to use a stick to push the statue before it crashes to the ground.

Reuters said the work was by artist Enrico Butti and was worth €200,000, or just over NZ$360,000.

The group of 17 tourists left Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu soon after and manager Bruno Golferini said no-one had apologised yet.

”Domina was in a way the woman who protected the villa. Sadly, there are these ignorant people who do this kind of thing,” he told Reuters.

Euronews reported that one of the tourists was a well-known influencer.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, reposted the story on Instagram and said: "Instead of influencers, call them stupids."

It’s just another instance of badly-behaving tourists in Italy.

Last month, a Swiss teenager and her family were spoken to by Italian police after she was videoed carving her initial into the wall of Rome’s Colosseum.

That came just weeks after a UK-based tourist was filmed writing names into a wall of the Unesco World Heritage site.

Ivan Dimitrov, 27, provoked anger after he was filmed writing ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ onto the 2000-year-old site last month.