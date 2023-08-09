How to outwit the pickpockets targeting travellers

Footage of a man stealing a woman's phone as she crosses the road, without anyone noticing him.

In the south of France a couple of years ago, I watched a street performer doing card tricks. He was pretty good too, and he attracted a small crowd, but there was another act happening offstage.

While he performed his sleight of hand, his accomplice was circling the crowd from behind, looking at pockets, bags, until he saw me watching him and melted into the crowd, just another bystander enjoying the show.

Pickpockets are out to distract you. When you’re in a crowded space, sitting in a café phone scrolling, taking a selfie – anywhere you’re relaxed and doing something other than worrying about your goods and chattels, you’re bait for the pocket pilferers.

A friendly stranger strolls up and asks a question or bumps into you – and you’ve parted company with your wallet or phone. Trains between the airport and city are a happy hunting ground. You’re probably tired, the train might be packed and you’re thinking of how to find your hotel and haul your luggage off the carriage. Also, chances are you’re loaded with cash, cards and other goodies.

123rf Don’t make yourself a target (file photo).

Foiling them takes a little thought, and there are plenty of ways to hide your cash and cards that are better than your back pocket. Money belts and neck wallets work – but who wants to undress to get their hands on their cash? Bras with stash pockets, sock wallets and trousers with zip pockets within zip pockets sound like the work of the devil.

One way to make life harder for a would-be pocket dipper is with a bandolier-style crossbody bag. The pouches on these bags put your phone, wallet and other daily necessities on your chest, and that’s tough to tackle for the Artful Dodgers of this world.

Don’t make yourself a target. An expensive watch, lots of bling or a designer bag say “rich person attached”. Dress down, and practise damage limitation.

Once when I was in Jaipur in India a Swiss tourist was relieved of her bag reputedly containing 4000 Swiss francs (about NZ$7500). Why would anyone need to carry the gross annual salary of an Indian bank teller around with them? Thieves can smell money.

Tap-to-pay cards and digital wallets free you from the need to carry large amounts of cash. I never take more than the local equivalent of about $150 and a maximum of two cards when I’m out and about for the day, the rest stays hidden in my hotel room.

If you find yourself in a situation where you’re being targeted, make a noise. “What are you doing?” in a loud voice transcends the language barrier, and the last thing a thief wants is attention. In a crowded bus or train seats are safer than standing. If there are none available, try and back yourself against a door or something solid, front-on you’re less exposed to thievery.

Be alert but not alarmed. There are probably just as many thieves at work here as in most cities around the world, but they’re more visible because they prey on tourists. Limit your exposure, not your travels.

- traveller.com.au