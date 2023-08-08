Passengers endure a 10-hour flight to nowhere as Niger coup suddenly closes airspace

Passengers on a superjumbo heading to London Heathrow suddenly found themselves affected by a coup in an African country thousands of kilometres from their destination.

The British Airways A380 had taken off from Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday (NZT) and was travelling up the continent and about to cross into Niger, when it was told that the airspace above the country had suddenly closed because of the ongoing bitter coup there.

The pilots of flight BA56 couldn’t simply go around, as the airline avoids flying above dangerous Libya and Sudan directly to the north and east of Niger, and there wasn’t enough fuel to fly around the other direction to the west. Also, few airports in the region are capable of handling the superjumbo aircraft so diverting was an issue.

The decision was made to simply turn around and head back to Johannesburg, meaning after a 10-hour flight, the passengers landed right back where they started.

flightradar24 The 10-hour flight to nowhere.

The flight wasn’t the only one affected by the sudden closure of the airspace. Several other British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights had to turn around or divert, including one from Heathrow to Johannesburg which had made it to Algeria before having to go back to London, giving passengers an 8.5-hour journey to nowhere.

A British Airways spokesperson told The Independent it had “apologised to those customers affected for the disruption to their journeys”.

“Our teams are working hard to get them on their way again as quickly as possible.”

France is looking to evacuate its nationals and those of neighbouring countries as Niger spirals into a deepening crisis due to the coup last week against the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.