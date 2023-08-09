Boeing 747 skids off runway while landing in China

The jumbo jet was carrying cargo from Anchorage, Alaska, when it skidded onto the wet grass at the Ningbo Lishe International Airport.

A Boeing 747 has veered off the runway while landing in China.

The jumbo jet was carrying cargo from Anchorage, Alaska, when it skidded onto the wet grass at the Ningbo Lishe International Airport.

The Boeing 747-400 cargo plane operated by Kalitta Air ending up blocking part of the runway, causing significant disruption to flight schedules.

There were no injuries to the three crew members on board. The airport was closed for several hours while the aircraft was removed from the runway. Flights were diverted to other airports in the region, and some were cancelled.

VIRAL PRESS/AP

The cause of the runway excursion is not yet known. However, weather conditions may have been a factor as the airport was reporting light rain and fog at the time of the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

- Viral Press via AP