'They are hitting mum': Sunbed wars turn violent as tourist is 'tipped off' pool lounge in Spain

The ongoing sunbed wars that regularly make headlines, particularly during the busy summer season in Europe, appear to have turned nasty after a tourist claimed she was “tipped off” her pool lounger.

A family from Spain have accused two travellers from Britain of a “violent altercation” that took place at a resort on Fuerteventura, the second largest of Spain's Canary Islands.

Speaking to local publication Diario de Avisos, dad Santiago﻿ explained he was on holiday with his wife and two daughters, when they decided to go to the pool while he took a nap.

He said his wife sat down on an empty sunbed when she was allegedly approached by two men, who believed the loungers that "were in front of their room were theirs".

"To kick her out, one of them overturned her hammock, which fell on her foot," he told the publication.

He said his wife, who doesn't speak ﻿English, didn't know what was happening as onlookers stepped in. He said his daughters sent him a message on WhatsApp, writing: "Dad, come down, they are hitting mum."

"I went down and two seconds later the Civil Guard arrived, which separated everyone," he said.﻿

The family said they were "terrified" to remain where they were and asked their travel agent to help move to a different hotel.

According to Santiago, the hotel "did not take action against the attackers". The family plan to file an official complaint when they return to their home in Albacete on the Spanish mainland.

It comes after a UK traveller shared her trick for how to beat the 'sunbed wars' that have been raging at resorts last week.

Laura Jayne Lowe's genius idea to was to bring an inflatable lounger on holiday with her in Torremolinos, Spain so she won't have to battle it out with other tourists.

"Am I a genius or am I an absolute idiot that just has really bad anxiety?" she asked fans in the TikTok video.﻿

The 31-year-old from Bristol, England, shared her plan after she discovered that in the resort she is staying in, people have been queueing from 5:30am for a spot by the pool.

- This story was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.