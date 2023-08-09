Passenger with severe allergy buys every packet of peanuts on flight

Air New Zealand is one of a number of airlines that doesn’t serve peanuts.

A traveller from the UK with a severe nut allergy said she had “no choice” but to buy every packet of peanuts on a recent flight in Europe to stop anyone else from eating them.

Leah Williams said she asked the flight attendants on the Eurowings service from Düsseldorf to London Heathrow to make an announcement asking people not to buy the nuts. The crew on the earlier flight to Germany had agreed to tell passengers about her allergy and didn’t sell them.

But on the return to the UK, the 27-year-old claimed the cabin crew ignored her, which prompted her to buy all 48 packets at £3 each – an outlay of £144 or just over NZ$300. That was three times the cost of the flight itself.

She told The Mirror that the cabin crew looked at her “blankly”: “Like I was crazy and said, ‘But there is a lot, we’ll have to count them all’. I said, ‘Please do count them and I will pay for them all, seeing as you have left me with no choice’.”

Williams told Insider that to add insult to injury, "they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I said obviously not”. The nuts were placed into a plastic bag at the front of the cabin.

The airline has subsequently pushed back on one of her claims.

Spokesperson Anke Carola Walter told LADbible that it was “very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as planned” and regretted any inconvenience to Williams.

“One thing in advance: Leah Williams was not forced to buy all packages of peanuts on board – on the contrary, our purser tried to offer her an alternative solution by informing all passengers sitting around her about Leah’s allergy.”

Walter added: “In general, meals and snacks are served during Eurowings flights. In addition, passengers are also allowed to bring their own food on board. For this reason, Eurowings is unable to guarantee that the aircraft is free of foodstuffs that may trigger an allergic reaction, such as peanuts.”

Williams said she wants the airline to reimburse her for the peanuts.

On its website it does warn, though, that “we can't control what other passengers bring aboard, so we can't guarantee there will be absolutely no trace of peanuts on board.”

”If your allergies are severe, please bring food and drink you know is safe, and be prepared for emergencies.”