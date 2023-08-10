Deadly Maui wildfires are 'heartbreaking', streets left in ashes

Cindy Buell and husband John were enjoying their holiday on Maui before the wildfires broke out destroying communities and claiming lives.

What started out as a holiday in Hawaii to “escape the Auckland rain” has turned into a heartbreaking experience for Cindy Buell and her husband John as a wildfire ripped through Maui.

The fires have burnt through the heart of the island with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town. At least six people have been killed and at least two dozen others injured as panicked residents were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

On Wednesday, Buell was on a group tour to Hana, a remote part of the island with only one access road to the central west of Lahaina, upon their return the road was blocked, and the fire had begun.

Buell and the tour group spent two hours at a Red Cross shelter in Kihei with thousands of people including burn victims and only one Red Cross volunteer.

“They were bringing the overflow of burn victims from the hospital (to the shelter). This one young man that came in next to us had burns on his hands and legs, he had jumped into the water and had treaded water for 12 hours before he got picked up,” she said.

There was no bedding or supplies in the first shelter and within two hours Buell and her husband were on the move again as another fire was on its way.

Breakfast Six people have died in the fires that have raged across the island of Maui.

“We packed everything up and moved to the Maui War Memorial Evacuation Centre in Wailuku. We are still unable to get over to west Maui so we are just hunkering down in unaffected areas.”

“So many people have lost everything here – this little town, the greatest pioneer town.”

Buell lived on Maui for a couple of years in her teens and said it holds a special place in her heart full of memories and friends who still live on the Island.

Brantin Stevens via AP Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said by phone early Wednesday.

“The front street that was packed with little buildings is in ashes today… it’s heartbreaking.”

Buell said she believed the fire began at the homeless encampment where thousands of people stayed, “and we just don’t know how they are”.

As she began to get emotional Buell said, “I don’t think it’s (Lahaina) ever going to be the same”.

The event reminded Buell of the Muriwai disaster at the beginning of the year, “it just goes to show you no one is really prepared for disaster”.

Supplied Cindy Buell and her partner went to Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant and bar Fleetwood's on Front Street in Lahaina the night before the fire burnt the building to ashes.

It was only the day before Buell and her partner were having a drink at Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant and bar Fleetwood's on the main street– it has now been burnt to the ground.

The sole road to west Maui is only open to first responders. There is no way for Buell and her partner to get their passport and medicine.

She said they are taking it one day at a time while they wait to get more information on when they can retrieve their belongings.

“We’re staying with friends and just waiting it out.”

Alan Dickar/AP Buell said she is ‘heartbroken’ as she watches her beloved memories in Laihaina burn to ash.

Kahului Airport, the main airport in Maui, was sheltering 2000 travellers whose flights were cancelled or who recently arrived on the island, the county said.

Officials are preparing the Hawaii Convention Centre in Honolulu to take in thousands of displaced tourists and locals.