'Shame on you': Airline charges pensioners $230 to print out boarding passes

There's anger at Ryanair's policy, but the airline says it's all in the terms and conditions.

A retired doctor in the UK has formally complained after Ryanair charged her £110 (NZ$230) when she checked in for the wrong flight.

Ruth Jaffe, 79, a former GP, and husband Peter Jaffe, 80, a retired paediatrician, were flying with the budget airline from London Stansted to Bergerac, France, on Friday (Saturday NZT).

They paid £22 for two seats next to each other but upon arriving at the airport for their outbound flight, they realised they had checked in online the previous day for only the return flight, meaning they had no boarding passes.

Ruth Jaffe, from Ealing, in west London, said she was “furious” and “disgusted” to be told that it would cost them £55 each to check in at the airport for the correct flight and print the outbound boarding passes.

“The website was very confusing, they’re trying to get you to add on this and that,” Jaffe said. “I didn’t realise I was checking in for the coming home flight. At the airport, I tried to get the boarding card and it said ‘check in is closed’ and I needed to go to the desk.

“They said that’s £55 per person. I thought it was absolutely disgusting but I had no option so paid up. It was very stressful.”

The couple had already paid £278 for the return flights to France and decided to pay extra for seats together, as Peter Jaffe is disabled, but claim they had to ultimately sit separately.

Ruth Jaffe said the rest of her family “are refusing to go on Ryanair”, and they have complained formally to the low-cost airline.

Her daughter has also received the support of more than 140,000 Twitter users after posting online about the saga and telling the airline “shame on you”.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: “As per Ryanair’s T&Cs, which these passengers agreed to at the time of booking, these passengers failed to check-in online for their outbound flight from Stansted Airport (11 Aug) despite being advised to do so via email the day before travel (10 Aug) and therefore were correctly charged the airport check-in fee of £55 per passenger.”