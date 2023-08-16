Two drunk tourists spend the night inside the Eiffel Tower after getting 'stuck'

Both men were taken to a local police station and face a criminal complaint.

Two tourists from the US have woken up with a hangover and a possible criminal conviction after spending a night inside the Eiffel Tower.

It’s being reported that the duo had been drinking before visiting the famous French landmark late on Sunday evening (Monday NZT). While climbing down the tower, they jumped a barrier into a section not open to the public.

Security officers found the pair the next morning, as they appeared “to have got stuck because of how drunk they were”, Paris prosecutors told AFP.

Both men were taken to a local police station and face a criminal complaint. The timing of the interlopers’ escapades come at a sensitive time as the landmark was closed for a time last week due to false bomb threats.

It’s yet another instance of tourists going rogue this year.

Earlier this month, a group of German tourists toppled a 150-year-old statue at an Italian B&B. CCTV shows two of the tourists taking photos with the work called "Domina", while another appears to use a stick to push the statue before it crashes to the ground.

At the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, a 19-year-old was reported for carving a heart and initials into the priceless structure.

Last month, a Swiss teenager and her family were spoken to by Italian police after she was videoed carving her initial into the wall of Rome’s Colosseum. That came just weeks after a UK-based tourist was filmed writing names into a wall of the Unesco World Heritage site, while in Japan, a Canadian teen was caught defacing an 8th-century temple in Nara prefecture.

Earlier this year a Russian tourist was deported and banned from re-entering Bali for six months after he posted an image of himself with his trousers down while at the top of a sacred volcano. He wasn’t the only example. Shortly afterwards a woman was arrested after photos showing her naked by a sacred tree.