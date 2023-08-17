Tourist in hot water for climbing Trevi Fountain to fill bottle

The Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous landmarks in the Italian capital.

A tourist in Italy has faced a stern talking to after she was filmed climbing on top of Rome's historic Trevi Fountain, so she could fill her water bottle.

The unnamed woman was videoed on the 18th-century landmark, ignoring signs to stay off the monument.

In the footage filmed by Lex Jones, which was shot last month but is only circulating online now, a guard can be heard blowing a whistle at the errant traveller as she steps off the fountain. She turns around and gets an earful before being led away.

Jones told Storyful that she thought the incident was “crazy, so I started videoing it".

CNN reports that tourists face a fine of up to €500, or more than NZ$900, for entering the fountain. It's not been reported if the woman was arrested or faced any conviction. It’s the latest in a long line of tourists going rogue in Italy this year.

The Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous landmarks in the Italian capital. Completed in 1762, it was designed by architect Nicola Salvi. Famously tourists are encouraged to throw a coin in using the right hand over the left shoulder. It will ensure their return to the city one day. The local tourism board estimates that €3000 ($5500) gets thrown in every day during peak seasons.

The attraction was the centre of an environmental protest in May.

Seven climate change activists were arrested after pouring a black, vegetable charcoal substance into the fountain. They wanted an end to public subsidies for fossil fuels.