Nosey plane passenger wanted to expose 'cheating' husband. He went public first, and there's a twist

A plane passenger in the US has been accused of cheating on his wife after a nosey neighbour on a recent flight read his texts – but it was the “cheater” who got the last laugh.

The man in question goes by the handle @berryd_treasure on TikTok and posted a video addressing his wife directly, as well as those on the social media platform, as he has “nothing to hide”.

“When I boarded my plane today, I sat in my seat, a lady sat next to me, I sent you a text that says I'm on the plane I love you, and then, I went right from texting you to texting another girl said, 'Hey, I'm on my plane. I love you', to which lady next to me said that I should be ashamed of myself for telling my wife who is stored as 'beautiful' in my phone that I boarded the plane and I loved her,” he explained. "And then I pulled up another girl and my phone and said basically the same thing.”

He said that the woman had taken note of his TikTok handle and was going to expose him.

The twist? Well the “cheater” then added: “So if you could go down to the end of the hall and tell our daughter that I will no longer be texting her from the plane that I love her, because I can only love one girl at a time, that would be great."

berryd_treasure/tiktok The 'cheating' husband's video has been seen close to 8 million times on TikTok.

Before finishing off the short video, the man had one piece of advice for the nosey neighbour: “You should probably learn to mind your own business. And I really hope that you see this since you felt it was important to tell me that you knew my TikTok handle. Have a nice day."

It is not known if the woman is among the near-8 million viewers of the video.

Some commentators praised the man’s calm demeanour: “That was the most polite FO TikTok I’ve seen - well played Sir.”

Many questioned why she was even reading the texts, “who looks that close at what is on a stranger's phone?”, while others suggested he needed a privacy screen protector which makes reading a phone difficult for everyone except the user.

There was also some praise for the neighbour’s reaction: “Hear me out …we would all be applauding the Karen if you were in fact being shady!! She was looking out for your wife!”