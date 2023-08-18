Watch: Flames shoot out of plane's engine after take-off in US

Plane passengers on a service to Cancun in Mexico have had a scary take-off after flames started to shoot out of the engine.

The incident happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 307 from Houston, Texas.

Video from onboard the Boeing 737 shows the flames bursting out sporadically.

Passenger Coale Kalisek told KHOU that he thought the flight was “gonna go down”.

”I think I fly once or twice a month and I knew that wasn’t normal and so I opened up my window and I’m sitting next to the engine and that whole engine you see like fireballs coming out of it,” said Kalisek.

The plane was only in the air for 16 minutes before it made an emergency landing back in Houston, reports NBC News. The airline said it was investigating a “potential mechanical issue”.

screengrab Flames burst out of the engine on the Southwest Airlines jet.

It added that passengers were boarded onto another plane to continue their flight, however Kalisek and his girlfriend decided to drive to the Mexican resort instead.