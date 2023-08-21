Watch: Pilot at 'breaking point' attacks parking barrier with an axe

A pilot in the US has been arrested after he was filmed attacking a parking barrier at Denver International Airport with an axe.

Kenneth Henderson Jones is seen approaching the barrier’s arm and hitting it with an axe 23 times.

The 63-year-old then scuffles with two airport employees before the police arrive to arrest him.

According to CBS, Jones told sheriff’s deputies that “he just hit his breaking point”, and that he wanted “to get rid of issues for everyone waiting”.

According to a police report, Jones said about six vehicles were behind each of the car park's three exit gates, so he retrieved the axe from his parked car to help the drivers leave.

He was charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and was released later the same day. The airline has “removed” him from their schedule, and he “is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation”.

It’s estimated he did US$700 (NZ$1200) worth of damage, according to CBS.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 25.