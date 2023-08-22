Don't let the bed bugs bite? That may prove tricky in these tourist hotspots

Last week seven of the most famous hotels in Las Vegas were revealed to have one thing in common, and it wasn’t casinos.

The Los Angeles Times reported that since 2022, inspectors from the Southern Nevada Health District had found evidence of bed bugs in Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo at the Venetian Resort, Tropicana, MGM Grand and Sahara, proving that the pesky insects sometimes enjoy the high-life.

Across the pond in the UK, The Telegraph warned that the country was experiencing a “plague” of bed bugs, with pest killers Rentokil reported a 65% increase year-on-year in infestations. While in France, one in 10 households has the unwanted guests having almost completely eradicated them in the 1950s.

We are not immune here in New Zealand either, as unfortunate trampers to the North Arm Hut on the Rakiura Track on Stewart Island/Rakiura found to their cost a couple of years ago. They were called the “toughest bed bugs known to mankind”.

So how come the bed bug is back and more annoying than ever? Professor James Logan, from the London School of Tropical Medicine, told The Telegraph that the return of travel from Covid lockdowns has helped the critters to spread again: “It’s very likely that there will be bed bugs on the move much more again and travelling in people’s suitcases.” There are also concerns that the insects are becoming resistant to insecticides.

So if you are heading off on your holidays, here’s a guide on what to do, and not to do, to help avoid bringing some unwanted stowaways home.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Shane Warland of Debug Nelson says he's never been busier tackling ants, cockroaches and other insects.

What are they?

Firstly a quick explainer. There are two common species of the small brown insects: Cimex lectularius (the common bed bug) and Cimex hemipterus (the Tropical bed bug).

They are nocturnal and feed on blood, so humans in particular make a nice snack. They don’t carry diseases that can harm humans, but the bites can prove very uncomfortable and itchy. Sometimes victims can mistake the spots for mosquito bites. The reason we don’t feel them biting us is that their salvia has a mild anaesthetic so it numbs the area. It’s only later when that wears off that the itching starts.

Where are they found?

The misconception that bed bugs only live in dirty areas is exactly that – a misconception, as the high-rollers in Las Vegas found out. They hide in all manner of locations in a room - from bed springs and mattresses, to electronics kept near the bed, like TVs and sockets.

Michael Bentley, director of training and education at the National Pest Management Association told USA Today that there are “pretty cryptic insects”.

“Their body is flattened, kind of like business cards, so they can tuck themselves into these tiny nooks and crannies inside of beds and bedsheets and little seams along the bedspread.”

123rf There are two common species of the small brown insects.

How do I know if they are there?

There are a few tell-tale signs that you have non-paying guests. You may see some tiny blood stains as well as some rusty looking spots, which are the excrement of the bugs. They also give off a musty odour in large infestations.

According to NZ cleaning specialists JAE: “Females can lay around 5 eggs per day throughout their adult lives which usually last between 6-12 months, meaning they could potentially lay upwards of 900.”

One thing we all do that we must stop doing

Bed bugs are extremely hardy travellers and love nothing more than taking a trip home with you in your luggage. So to prevent that, experts say bags should never be placed directly onto the floor, chair or the bed at first. Probably the best place, at least initially, is the bathroom or in the bath tub itself. If there’s a luggage rack, check it first for any signs of bugs. Also for extra protection, put your luggage into a plastic bag and tie it up to stop any hitch-hikers.

What should I do if I find them in a hotel room?

Go straight to reception. Hotels and accomodation providers should have bed bug policies and they may offer a different room or even cancel the reservation. It may be a bit more tricky if you have used an Airbnb-type service. Take lots of photos and contact the host, as well as the home rental service. You may be eligible for a refund or credit.

I’m home from the holidays, and I may not be alone

If you think you have some hangers-on, bed bugs can be killed with extremes in temperature. Put all your clothing into the washing machine on as hot a wash that they can take, and then pop them in the dryer on high for at least 30 minutes.

Bring the suitcase outside and vacuum it inside and out. Get into all the nooks and crannies and empty the vacuum cleaner into a plastic bag and seal it.

In some cases it may be easier to kill the bugs by placing clothing or items in the freezer for four days.

And if the bugs are refusing to leave your property, get the pest professionals in to sweep your home.