Lufthansa ordered to pay Kiwi customer $7k after 'worst travel experience'

Lufthansa has been ordered to pay a Kiwi customer more than $7000 after the Disputes Tribunal found the German airline failed to provide its services with “reasonable care and skill”.

Loic Joachim, who lives in Dunedin, said he had specifically chosen to book flights to Europe with Lufthansa on the basis it was a reputable airline, hoping to avoid many of the issues that had plagued travellers since Covid, such as cancelled flights and lost luggage.

“But this ended up being the worst travel experience we have ever had,” he told Stuff Travel.

Joachim went to the Disputes Tribunal after spending months trying to complain to the airline about his experience, but failing to get through to anyone.

Even the Disputes Tribunal couldn’t get hold of the airline, first serving notice at its address for service in New Zealand, then emailing its customer relations email address twice, only to receive generic responses. The hearing went ahead without a Lufthansa representative, and the airline was given until August 18 to pay up.

Lufthansa said it only found out about the hearing after being contacted by Stuff Travel this week, and has agreed to pay the compensation.

Joachim had used the Lufthansa website to book return flights from Auckland to Paris, via Hong Kong and Munich, in June 2022 for himself, his wife and their five-year-old son, so they could visit family over Christmas.

But in September, he received an email to say the departure flights had been cancelled. He called Lufthansa, and after spending hours on hold with customer support, they were booked on new flights.

Joachim at this point realised he wasn’t receiving any automated emails from Lufthansa about the updated itinerary, but was assured by the airline they would fix it.

However, on December 18, the night before the family was due to depart Dunedin for Auckland, they went to check their details on Lufthansa’s website, and discovered those flights too had been cancelled – even though they had received no notification.

They phoned Lufthansa, and managed to arrange a new itinerary, which had them arriving 10 hours later than planned.

While they made it to Paris in time for Christmas, their luggage didn’t show up for another five days.

Frank Augstein/AP Cancelled flights, airport queues and lost luggage have been realities of post-pandemic travel.

But there were more issues in store on the return journey in early January. The night before they were due to return to New Zealand, they had called Lufthansa to confirm their flights were still operating as planned, as they could no longer access their booking on the website.

Lufthansa assured them everything was in order. But when they arrived at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport the next day, they were told they were not able to check in.

Joachim said they spent more than four hours trying to negotiate with staff at the airport help desk.

“They kept saying it was our fault we couldn’t get on the flight, but they couldn't say why.”

Eventually, they were booked on a flight the next day and given a voucher to stay in a hotel for the night.

But the new itinerary meant they missed their connecting flight from Auckland to Dunedin, which they had booked separately, so they had to spend a night in a hotel in Auckland and book new domestic flights.

The airline had also lost their bags again, which they didn’t end up receiving until 10 days later.

Joachim said he repeatedly tried to contact Lufthansa to make a complaint about the experience, but received no response.

“Their whole disputes system is designed so you can’t actually talk to them.”

In April, he decided to file a case against the airline in the Disputes Tribunal. He sought $7208.83 in compensation, arguing they were not informed of the cancellations, the cancellations were less than seven days before the scheduled time of departure, and the re-routes meant they departed more than an hour after the scheduled time of departure, and arrived in their final destinations more than two hours after the scheduled time of arrival.

Based on European legislation, they were entitled to up to EUR600 (NZ$1102) each, for both the outbound and return journeys. Joachim also sought $914.97 for the cost incurred to rebook flights from Auckland to Dunedin and the overnight stay in Auckland.

Disputes Tribunal referee Clare Malthus agreed he was entitled to the full amount after finding there had been a failure of “reasonable care and skill” on Lufthansa’s part, noting the airline had failed to notify Joachim of the cancellations in a timely manner, failed to transport all luggage items in a reasonable and timely manner, and failed to provide a fit-for-purpose communication and complaint system which could effectively deal with customer concerns.

Malthus acknowledged scheduling changes could sometimes be a travel reality and that both the pandemic and post-pandemic issues have had a disruptive impact on international travel, however travellers could “expect their airline to provide them with timely and relevant updates about essential travel plans, and to reasonably complete their travel arrangements in the manner agreed”.

Stuff Travel sent the Disputes Tribunal order to a Lufthansa spokesperson, who said it appeared the initial court documents had been sent to an “incomplete” mailing address, which meant they didn’t reach the airline’s Auckland-based representatives in time.

But the airline would be complying with the judgement and had since been in touch with Joachim to facilitate his compensation “as soon as possible”.

“Unfortunately it appears there were multiple communication failures which meant that Mr Joachim’s trip was significantly disrupted and the high standards we set at Lufthansa were not realised,” the spokesperson said.

“We acknowledge that Mr Joachim’s experience was exceptional and thus we are facilitating reimbursement for his inconveniences.”

Joachim said he was relieved by the outcome, though it was the principle that was his main motivation.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had a run-in with an airline... I like to see it through to make sure they take it seriously.”