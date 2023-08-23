'Seems cheaper to go to New Zealand': Skiers fume at prices at Aussie resort

One upset skier took to Facebook to vent after dropping hundreds of dollars for just one day of skiing for their family at the popular NSW ski field of Perisher.

Snow lovers in Australia are finding themselves shocked by the exorbitant prices of food and other necessities at Perisher this year.

It's a given that at any tourist/holiday destination, you're bound to pay more for just about everything – however, combine this universal truth with the reality of inflation and you get pricing madness.

In the post, the skier revealed they had forked out A$60 (NZ$64.80) for two sausage rolls and two beers at Perisher's mid station.

They also revealed two hot chocolates with schnapps cost them A$40.

In the same post, the holiday-maker said one lift and ski tube pass, boots rental and a one-way ski tube due to broken boots totalled over A$400 – combined with the cost of food totals up to be a A$500 day.

A spokesperson told 9Honey Kitchen that Perisher "do not sell one-way Skitube tickets".

"We recommend that guests consider buying in advance. Lift tickets purchased on the day of use at the ticket window will always be the most expensive option, just as buying an airline ticket, on the day of use, will be higher than if bought in advance," the spokesperson added.

"For example, a Perisher 3-day lift ticket package is currently priced at A$671, which can be bought at a 20% discount if purchased at least 7 days ahead, online (around A$179 per day)."

The statement continued: "Overall, the very best deal is shared with our Epic Australia Pass holders, who purchase their pass before the season begins. Our passes are highly discounted compared to lift tickets and the EpicAustralia Pass is available now for the 2024 season for A$959 (adult) and just A$49 upfront."

Commenters under the post echoed the woman's frustration over Australian ski destinations' excessive pricing – noting that in most circumstances, skiing overseas was comparably cheaper.

"Austria was €36 (NZ$65) a day for 3 mountains, 4* hotel with breakfast and dinner for €250 for 3 people," one commenter wrote.

"Seems cheaper to go to New Zealand for a week with better snow," another theorised.

Another skier has revealed to 9Honey that she forked out close to A$30 for a plate of nachos while at the popular snow destination.

"I'm gluten intolerant so when I go to Perisher, I buy the gluten-free nachos at Jax Bar for $28.99 and now I just bring snacks with me to eat due to the exorbitant prices as well as the limited range of gluten-free options.

"I used to buy the gluten-free banana bread for approximately $10 although they rarely have any gluten-free options now," she explained.

Similarly, another skier took to TikTok to share their own frustrations after being slugged A$50 for two burgers and chips at Perisher.

"It was $15.90 for my hot dog," one commenter wrote.

"Better than the $26 for the kebab there," another commenter added.

"Rip off," a third stunned commenter chimed in.

