Why I would never wish an unplanned LAX layover on my worst enemy

How it started vs how it's going.

The journey to North America started as expected: 12 hours in economy from Auckland to Los Angeles, a 90-minute wait through security and immigration at LAX. Throw in three half-hour walks between terminals to find our gates, a six-hour layover (thank goodness for the Star Alliance lounge, a diamond in the rough) and a six-hour red eye flight to Boston, I could not have been more relieved to wander the streets of a big city.

Then the 'dream travel writer life' got underway – a seven-night cruise with Holland America aboard the Zuiderdam up through New England, ending in Quebec City. Every moment of every day, greeted with the kindest, hardworking crew you could imagine. I can see why people get addicted to cruising.

But it was the journey home where everything became unstuck and the crushing blow back to reality took hold.

It began in Quebec City's YQB airport on a plane to Montreal for the first leg of the journey. A full plane of cruise passengers all with connecting flights, where we sat on the tarmac for nearly two hours due to congestion at Montreal.

The delays meant most of us missed our connecting flights, other passengers onboard booed the poor pilot and one American woman appeared to have a panic attack.

By the time we landed, Air Canada had already booked me and my sister who was travelling with me, onto a later flight to LAX that night – but with only 30 minutes connection time to make the flight back to Auckland.

We asked a security officer in Montreal about the chances of making the flight, to which he replied, “Oh I think that's illegal. You need at least 45 minutes. Map out the terminal and be prepared to run”.

When we reached the Air Canada gate, the flight attendant confirmed the worst – we were not going to make the connection, and our flight to LAX was delayed by another two hours.

The flight was no-frills, with not even a complimentary cup of water – but more annoyingly, no blankets to offer passengers on the five-and-a-half-hour flight to LAX.

By the time we landed just after midnight, we received confirmation Air Canada had rebooked us on the next flight the following evening with Air NZ and gave us a hotel and meal vouchers to get us through. We breathed a sigh of relief – until we got to the hotel they had put us up in.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff The bed on the right on arrival with the sheets all untucked. The room has a broken coffee machine and no natural daylight.

The hotel wouldn't accept our voucher due to some missing paperwork from Air Canada and told us to go back to the airport to get it sorted, or pay the walk-in rate. However, at 1am check-in counters were closed and the Air Canada crew we had spoken to earlier were airside.

We paid the walk-in rate, and found ourselves in a dingy twin room, where one bed looked as if someone had already taken a nap in it, a window only to the corridor and no natural light, questionable stains on the carpet, one small bottle of water between the two of us, a broken coffee machine and towels frayed at the edges as if they'd been around for 20 years. It was like stepping into the scene of some sort of LA cop drama from the 80s. I didn't dare look under the bed.

Having not eaten for 12 hours, we asked the hotel reception where to get food, and he told us Subway, Dennys and Carls Jnr were all about a 10-minute walk away.

We picked familiarity and headed off to Subway, streets getting darker and quieter as we trod on in the humidity, only to arrive at a closed Subway. Another 20 minutes of walking the eerily quiet urine-drenched pavements of LAX, we found ourselves sweaty and sticky at Dennys at 2am, which was 4am for us on Canada time.

A 15-minute wait in a queue with bloodshot eyes and souls drained, we wolfed down a meal before taking an Uber back to the hotel as neither of us fancied any more walking in the middle of the night.

As I posted photos to social media of the hotel room and fall from grace after the luxurious life aboard a cruise ship, the response from friends who had similar experiences was overwhelming.

"LA is so grim."

"I felt like a shell of a human being after spending one night there."

"I wanted to die."

"LAX is the worst."

"Awful situation, has happened to me and don't wish it on anyone."

"It's horrible. Like how did they make it so horrible."

It seems universal – getting stuck in LAX is one of the most soul-crushing experiences a traveller can have.

Most people can handle a certain level of change to their schedule – but stress and fatigue affects executive function and decision-making abilities which makes it harder to understand and process multiple changes and disruptions to travel plans. It can make even the most experienced, high-functioning traveller weary with a sensory overload of people, noise and unfamiliar settings. Simple questions can suddenly seem like confusing interrogations.

Surprisingly, my sister and I managed to sleep despite the creepy vibes of the hotel room, opting to share one bed rather than risk sleeping in the bed that may or may not have been changed since the guest before us. Come morning, I had never been more happy to see daylight.

We still had to check out by 11am, so we headed back to the airport. But with our flight to NZ not until 10pm, it dawned on us we wouldn't be able to check in for another six hours. Sure, we could have done a half-day of sightseeing but the idea of planning a trip felt too complex and cognitively challenging in a foreign, unfamiliar city.

Not to mention the added cost, and not having any US dollars for tipping. In addition, the US$15 meal vouchers from Air Canada could only be used at the airport.

As I write this from LAX awaiting my flight home, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. While we were fortunate enough to be on a flight home the next day, the process of having to deal with multiple delays, missed connections and navigating a foreign city is what drains your brain and reduces your ability to cope.

We are two fit and healthy well-travelled women, but I hate to imagine how this would be for older or disabled travellers, those with limited mobility or sensory sensitivity.

I would happily spend more money to transit through San Francisco, Vancouver or any other airport with a direct connection to Auckland than go through LAX again.

The one thing left that would really be the icing on the cake – will our bags arrive in Auckland when we do?

The writer travelled to North America courtesy of Holland America and graciously granted access to the Star Alliance lounge by Air NZ. A cup of tea has never gone down so smoothly.