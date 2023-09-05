Flight diverted due to 'diarrhoea all through the airplane'

A transatlantic flight in the US has had to turn back due to a rather crappy situation.

Delta Air Lines Flight 194 was two hours into an eight-hour journey to Barcelona, Spain when the pilot had to inform air traffic control that a “biohazard” incident had occurred onboard.

“We've had a passenger who's had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot was heard in a recording shared on X, formerly Twitter.

A photo said to be from one of the flight progress strips was posted on Reddit which confirmed the service was being diverted due to "passenger diarrhoea all over aircraft”.

The flight returned to Atlanta where cleaning crews worked onboard and the plane eventually left for Spain, landing eight hours later than scheduled, reports aviation blog One Mile At A Time.

A spokesperson for the airline told Insider that a “medical issue” had occurred, although they did not elaborate on the circumstances.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” the spokesperson said.

This isn’t the first time that a particularly gross incident has happened on a plane.

In 2018, a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong had to divert to Alaska after a passenger smeared faeces in two of the plane’s lavatories and then tried to flush his shirt down a toilet.

Also in 2018, one Delta passenger found his seat covered in poo from a previous flight which involved “an ill emotional support animal”.

Sometimes the incidents don’t affect those on the plane, but those on the ground.

In 2021, a man in the UK who was out in his back garden enjoying a summer’s day has endured a “horrible, horrible experience” after waste from a passing plane was dropped onto him.