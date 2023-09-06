'I am ashamed to be Canadian': Passengers who refused to sit on vomit-covered seats are kicked off plane

Some of the thousands of examples from the Air Sickness Bag Virtual Museum.

Air Canada has been forced to make an apology after it was shamed by a Facebook post which detailed how two passengers were kicked off a recent flight for refusing to sit on a seat that had been covered in vomit.

The post was from passenger Susan Benson who was also on the Las Vegas to Montreal service on August 26.

Benson said that the plane had a “foul smell” from the previous flight when someone had thrown up. However, the affected area wasn’t thoroughly cleaned.

“They placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell,” wrote Benson.

“When the clearly upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do.”

The situation escalated and after a supervisor was called, the passengers were “reluctantly” given blankets and wipes.

The Facebook post was written by passenger Susan Benson who was also on the Las Vegas to Montreal service on August 26.

But it got worse for the travellers.

”They got themselves settled with blankets and wipes and next thing we knew the pilot came down the aisle and very calmly knelt down and told the two ladies that they had two choices: They could leave the plane on their own accord and organise flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no-fly list!

“When they asked why he said they were rude to the flight attendant. They were certainly not! They were upset and firm, but not rude!” wrote Benson.

“Next thing we know Security comes down the aisle and escorted the two ladies off the plane! For what? Refusing to sit in vomit for five hours!”

The situation clearly upset Benson: “I am ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada. I hope they find a good lawyer and sue the pants off Air Canada.”

The airline has been stung into action, saying it has apologised to the passengers involved.

“We are reviewing this serious matter internally and have followed up with the customers directly as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance,” the airline said in a statement shared to CNN.

“This includes apologising to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled and addressing their concerns. We remain in contact with them about this matter.”

Comments on the Facebook post were heavily critical of Air Canada.

“Shame on you Air Canada. This is disgusting how they were handled. To sit in vomit not cleaned properly is vile,” was one post.

”Air Canada should have blocked off the seats and enlisted the help of two passengers willing to take the next scheduled flight gratis and perhaps a little extra compensation such as free meals on the flight. I feel very sorry for the two ladies!” was another.

It’s not the first instance of a passenger being kicked off a plane for complaining about vomit.

In 2019, a US woman said she was taken off a Frontier Airlines service and handcuffed after complaining about vomit on a seat. Rosetta Swinney said she was boarding when her 14-year-old daughter got someone's vomit on her shirt and hands.

Swinney said she was taken to jail after verbal exchanges with a flight attendant who said it wasn't her job to clean up.

In 2015, Ryanair had to apologise to a customer after he was forced to sit by vomit for the entire flight from Gatwick to Dublin. Also in 2015, vomiting passengers were left stewing in a hot AirAsia aircraft for three hours because of a technical difficulty.