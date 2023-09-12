Passengers stranded in Samoa after Air NZ halts flights describe 'nightmare' scramble to get home

Air New Zealand has been forced to temporarily pause its widebody services to and from Samoa. (File photo)

Passengers stuck in Samoa after Air New Zealand paused flights due to issues with ground service equipment have said trying to get back home has been a “nightmare”.

The airline had to pause widebody services to and from Samoa on Saturday and Monday, after ground service equipment was deemed “unfit for service”.

Rex Demanser who was on holiday in Samoa with his wife, had booked to fly home business class on Saturday, but was told the night before the flight was cancelled.

“Air New Zealand provided almost no help to re-book and we’re around $2000 out of pocket from having to stay two extra nights here.

“We called Air New Zealand eight times over seven hours trying to re-book – it’s been a nightmare.”

After Demanser was told of the cancellation he said he tried to book an alternative flight as soon as possible.

“This flight didn’t have business class so we booked economy deluxe and it told us it’d cost $700, but by the time we checked out it had gone up by about $300.”

Demanser said they’d eventually been able to book a flight home that was due to leave shortly before 1am but they had spent seven hours at the airport waiting.

Another passenger who had been booked on a Saturday flight, Vanessa, said her family was now staying an extra six days in Samoa after the cancellation.

“We were emailed on Friday night and told it was cancelled, and the next day we had an email saying our flight was rebooked for Friday.

“There's worse places to get stuck but we did have to move to new accomodation and pay thousands on our credit card.”

She said it had been a bit stressful logistically and she had to extend pet-sitting services back home as well as book extra annual leave off work.

“It was too late to cancel our Hello Fresh order so we had to get someone to pick it up and our kids did miss a birthday party due to the cancellation – but we were lucky it didn’t impact us too drastically.”

Air New Zealand needed to communicate better with passengers, she said and make reimbursement for accomodation more simple.

“I don’t have any information yet on when and how we can get reimbursement for having to pay for so many extra nights here, but I’m hoping I’ll be able to claim it back somehow.”

Air New Zealand Head of Pacific Islands, Brent Roxburgh said over the last 12 months the airline has worked extensively with its ground handler partner in Samoa to ensure it’s up to their safety standards.

“As the safety of our people is our top priority, the airline made the call to pause widebody services until the equipment has been fixed,” said Roxburgh.

“Due to high demand passengers may be required to fly a few days either side of their original travel, however, we are doing everything we can to limit this impact.”