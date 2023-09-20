Singapore Airlines offers $2000 refund to couple seated beside 'snorting, farting' dog

A flatuent dog forced a Wellington couple out of their premium seats on a Singapore Airlines flight.

A Kiwi couple who found themselves seated next to a flatulent dog in the premium economy cabin of a Singapore Airlines flight have finally been offered a refund.

Gill Press, of Wellington, earlier this month told Stuff Travel about her and her husband’s unpleasant experience on a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

The dog – understood to be an emotional support animal – was snorting and farting, and kept invading her husband’s legroom, even drooling on his bare legs, she said.

The only other free seats were in economy, but the couple eventually shifted cabins after the dog’s stench became intolerable.

Press said they should have been warned the canine would be in their company, and were seeking a refund from Singapore Airlines. After multiple complaints to the airline, the most they had been offered was a $200 travel voucher each.

Supplied The dog appeared to be in a distressed state when it boarded the flight.

But Press told Stuff Travel the airline had since come back to them with a new offer.

In an email, Singapore Airlines told the couple that “as a gesture of goodwill”, they would reimburse them for the difference in cabins, which amounted to $982.50 each. They would also still be entitled to the $200 travel vouchers.

Press said they would be accepting the offer and planned to donate the amount to Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs.

“It wasn’t about the money in the end,” she said.

“The fight was more about principles and normalising things that really aren’t normal and acceptable.”

As of April 1, Singapore Airlines no longer allows “emotional support dogs” onboard its flights, however, it is honouring travel for customers and their dogs who made a request and submitted the required documentation prior to this date.

Emotional support dogs are different from assistance dogs – dogs trained to assist passengers with disabilities, such as guide dogs – which the airline still accepts onboard its flights.

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson previously told Stuff Travel the airline endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding the flight.

“We sincerely apologise that this did not occur in this case, and will work with our airport teams to ensure that this lapse does not occur in future.”