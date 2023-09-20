Flights cancelled due to wild winds at Dunedin Airport

Passengers on a flight from Wellington to Dunedin ended up back where they started after the plane was unable to land in high winds.

Dunedin Airport is the latest to experience wind-related disruption this week, with one flight forced to turn back to Wellington and others cancelled.

Air New Zealand said six flights in and out of the southern city had been cancelled on Wednesday and two flights out had been delayed due to high winds at the airport.

“All passengers are being rebooked on the next available services,” an airline spokesperson said.

Flight NZ681 from Wellington, which departed around 9am, spent time circling the airport, only to return to the capital after it was unable to land, according to Flightradar24.

Jetstar was operating one return flight between Auckland and Dunedin on Wednesday which was still scheduled to depart at 2.15pm, a spokesperson said.

Dunedin Airport earlier posted on its Facebook page that high winds were affecting flights.

Shortly before 2pm an airport spokesperson said the most recent arrival – a flight from Christchurch – had been able to land.

Stuff There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

Metservice had a strong wind warning in place for the Otago region from 10am Wednesday to 3am Thursday, forecasting severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120kph in exposed places.

Air New Zealand had to cancel 60 flights across its domestic and international services on Sunday and Monday, after strong winds caused chaos around the country and prevented planes from landing at Wellington Airport on Sunday evening.