Amusement ride in Canada malfunctions leaving dozens upside down

Dozens of amusement park goers have suffered an even more scary experience than they were expecting after a ride malfunctioned in Canada.

They were left hanging upside down for nearly 30 minutes when the Lumberjack ride at Wonderland in Ontario broke down at 10.40pm on Saturday (local time).

Everyone was brought down safely by 11.05pm, the park confirmed in a statement.

TikTok footage shows the ride stopped in the air with park guests hanging upside down.

Supplied The ride malfunctioned, leaving dozens of people hanging upside down.

One rider vomited in a panic while another said her legs went numb, according to CBC. ﻿

The park claims no one was injured during the ordeal.

"Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by First Aid staff before being released back into the park," the park said in a statement to USA Today.

"Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park's health centre before being released without need for further medical attention."

The ride has been closed down for investigation. ﻿

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission.