Woman forced to cancel Europe trip after money-saving travel hack backfires
A woman has had to cancel her entire European holiday after using a popular money-saving hack when booking her flights.
US-based traveller Theresa MicKinney booked a flight from her home city of Cleveland, Ohio to Madrid, in Spain.
To save money, she used a popular travel hack called "skiplagging".
McKinney decided to spend a few days in Boston visiting her husband before flying to Europe. She realised she could save $900 by skipping the first leg of her flight from Cleveland to Newark, and instead flying from Boston to Newark, where flights were just $60.
This is skiplagging – where passengers book a cheap flight with a layover to save money, but skip one of the legs.
For example, say you want to fly from New York to Los Angeles, but the flight is very expensive. Instead, you could book a cheaper flight from New York to Denver, with a layover in LA – and just not get on the second leg.
It's a widely-used trick, particularly in the US, but airlines really hate it.
For McKinney, her choice to skip that first flight cost her entire Europe holiday.
"Once I landed [in Newark], an agent pulled up my itinerary and asked why I wasn't on my flight from Cleveland," she told Insider.
"I didn't get why I had to explain my personal travel arrangements, so I said plans had changed and I needed to fly out of Boston instead.
"They told me if I didn't get on my first flight from Cleveland, my entire itinerary would be cancelled and my only option was to rebook my ticket for the (apparently unavoidable) fare difference of $900."
Skiplagging is technically not illegal, but is in violation of the terms and conditions of many airlines.
Thankfully for McKinney, she was able to cancel her flights and receive an airline voucher for the full cost which she paid - so she wasn't out of pocket.
"I'm now aware that skiplagging in any form isn't allowed, and can confidently say you'll never catch me intentionally missing a connection again," she said.
- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.