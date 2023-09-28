Woman forced to cancel Europe trip after money-saving travel hack backfires

A﻿ woman has had to cancel her entire European holiday after using a popular money-saving hack when booking her flights.

US-based traveller Theresa MicKinney booked a flight from her home city of Cleveland, Ohio to Madrid, in Spain.

To save money, she used a popular travel hack called "skiplagging".

McKinney decided to spend a few days in Boston visiting her husband before flying to Europe. She realised she could save $900 by skipping the first leg of her flight from Cleveland to Newark, and instead flying from Boston to Newark, where flights were just $60.

This is skiplagging – where passengers book a cheap flight with a layover to save money, but skip one of the legs.

Getty-Images Skiplagging is technically not illegal, but is in violation of the terms and conditions of many airlines.﻿

For example, say you want to fly from New York to Los Angeles, but the flight is very expensive. Instead, you could book a cheaper flight from New York to Denver, with a layover in LA – and just not get on the second leg.﻿

It's a widely-used trick, particularly in the US, but airlines really hate it. ﻿

For McKinney, her choice to skip that first flight cost her entire Europe holiday.

"Once I landed [in Newark], an agent pulled up my itinerary and asked why I wasn't on my flight from Cleveland," she told Insider.

"I didn't get why I had to explain my personal travel arrangements, so I said plans had changed and I needed to fly out of Boston instead.

"They told me if I didn't get on my first flight from Cleveland, my entire itinerary would be cancelled and my only option was to rebook my ticket for the (apparently unavoidable) fare difference of $900."﻿

Thankfully for McKinney, she was able to cancel her flights and receive an airline voucher for the full cost which she paid - so she wasn't out of pocket.

"I'm now aware that skiplagging in any form isn't allowed, and can confidently say you'll never catch me intentionally missing a connection again," she said.﻿

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.