'Suspicious' skull closes security at major US airport

The unusual item was found in a bag at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The security screening at a major US airport has been closed down for nearly two hours after a rather unusual item was spotted in a checked bag.

Staff at Salt Lake City International Airport saw what looked like “an improvised explosive device”, but it turned out to be a lot less sinister.

The plastic skull had a 9-volt battery and a sensor, and was set to be used at a medical trade show in Cancun, Mexico. It is a training device for spine and neurosurgeons and can be used to instruct them on how to conduct a lobotomy.

US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Utah, Matt Davis said the precaution over the skull shows “how TSA must take every potential security threat seriously”.

“I was pleased at the professionalism of everyone involved who worked closely to fully resolve the matter, to ensure that security was not compromised and to resume operations as quickly as possible.”

The bad news for the passenger is that the skull wasn’t allowed to travel, but could be picked up on their return.

The TSA added in a statement: “If a passenger is travelling with a highly unusual item that could be flagged as a potential security threat, TSA recommends that the passenger contact a TSA supervisor or manager upon arriving at the airport.”

The find came after another unusual item was not allowed on a recent flight in New England.

Last week, a grenade-shaped bottle of hot sauce was discovered during security screening.

“Doesn't matter if the sauce is hot or not ... it can't be in a grenade-shaped bottle! The passenger eventually surrendered the item in order to continue,” the TSA said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the hashtag travelfail.