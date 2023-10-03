Watch: 'Drunk' passenger throws $10k of cash on runway after she's booted from plane

The flight had to be diverted after the couple had a fierce argument, onlookers said.

A woman threw ''£5000 (NZ$10,175) in cash'' at a man on an airport runway after they were escorted off a plane, passengers claim.

Holidaymakers say trouble flared when they were five hours into the flight from London Heathrow to Bangkok. They said the couple had a blazing row, and the pilot told passengers for safety he would have to turn back and land in Vienna, Austria, which would take an extra two and a half hours.

Videos show police escorting the pair off of the flight, but then on the runway she appears to throw cash at him. Notes fly in the air and land all over the tarmac before the male and airport workers start picking them up.

Grandfather Andy Singh, 63, was travelling to Thailand for a month-long holiday. He said: “The lady and the man, they were already intoxicated.

“They kept talking about money, he would say 'she’s got my £5000 in her bag'.

“The captain said ‘we have to go back to Vienna because [of] staff safety and the passengers’ safety, ladies and gentleman, we have got no choice but to get back to Vienna’.

“He said ‘it will take two and a half hours to get back there, and we will decide what to do after that’.”

On landing, the couple were escorted off the plane by the police.

Singh said: “The police took the lady first. He decided after a couple of minutes on the tarmac to grab the bag from the lady, but the lady just threw all £5000.”

Both were put in a police van, and footage shows an officer trying to pick up some of the strewn cash.

Singh said: “Some of the notes were floating away because nobody picked them up, they only picked up the nearest ones.”

