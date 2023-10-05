America, stop putting your pets through airport X-ray scanners

Travelling by plane can be stressful, and travelling with a pet can be even more daunting.

But if you know how the process works and what to expect, it can make your travel experience exponentially easier.

The US Transportation Security Administration has issued an advisory for those travelling with pets after noticing “too many travellers have been leaving their pets inside their travel bags and placing their pets through the X-ray unit,” according to a news release.

Therefore, TSA is offering travellers some tips and best practices on how to travel with your pets through airport security.

First, check with your air carrier to confirm any pet travel restrictions since they vary based on airport and airline.

All pets should be brought to an airport security checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier. Right before the security screening process begins, you can remove your pet from the carrier and place the empty carrier on the conveyor belt so it can be X-rayed.

Do not place your pet in the X-ray tunnel – either on its own or in its carrier.

Travellers are encouraged to carry their pet through the metal detector, if possible. Alternatively, travellers can walk their pet on a leash through the metal detector. However, for travellers who have pets that may be skittish and attempt struggle or jump away, they should request that a TSA officer screen the pet in a private screening room.

Once through the detector, a TSA officer will examine the pet owner’s hands by using an explosive trace detection swab to ensure there is no explosive residue on the owner’s hands, according to TSA.

Once that process is completed, travellers can return their pet to its travel carrier at the re-composure area past the security checkpoint.

TSA also suggests travellers familiarise themselves with pet relief areas available at both the departing airport and arrival airport. Also, be aware of “working” dogs and their handlers through the airport.

TSA says it is common to see a working dog at airports, including at security checkpoints or in the terminal concourse, and encourages travelers to consider switching to an alternate checkpoint to avoid any interference.

