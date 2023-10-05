Honeymooning couple 'find hidden camera' in their Airbnb

The couple said they they found a camera in a wall socket.

A Chinese couple on their honeymoon in Malaysia claim to have found a hidden camera pointing directly at their bed in their Airbnb.

Going under the name Zhenmei Beauty on the Chinese social media platform XiaoHongShu, the couple were shocked to find a device in a wall power socket at their house in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Photos show a tiny camera installed between two USB ports. It was discovered after the couple did a sweep of the bedroom using the flashlight on a mobile phone.

They wrote on social media: “Discovered hidden cameras in the guesthouse. Is it safe to travel to Malaysia?”

The couple were left “too scared to undress or take a shower”.

“My partner used tissue paper and items to cover it up, and we managed to get some rest that night. We contacted Airbnb on the following day, and they have instructed us to check out and book another hotel immediately.”

STUFF Airbnb's great most of the time, but when it goes bad it can go really bad (video published September 2018).

The post details how local police initially asked them to take down the photos, a claim denied by police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah. The couple did take the images down but then reposted them again once back in China. The host also claimed the couple were trying to get out of paying the bill, but they have reportedly been refunded. An investigation has been launched.

The couple did hail Airbnb for their quick handling of the incident: “Airbnb here is really good and deserves praise.”

Airbnb's general manager for India, South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj told The Star: "We ban hidden cameras and were disappointed to hear of this reported incident. Our dedicated safety team has also removed the host's account and listings pending an investigation.

"While safety incidents are rare on Airbnb, we take reports such as these seriously, and we have been providing support to our guests."

It’s not the first time a camera has been spotted in a short-term rental.

In 2019, a New Zealand family travelling in Ireland found a concealed camera in the living room of their Airbnb accommodation.

They had found a random wi-fi network called "IP camera" which led them to finding a live video feed.

A year before, a Scottish visitor to an Airbnb in Canada grew suspicious of a digital clock facing into the living area and open-plan bedroom. He found a lithium battery in the back of the clock, and after sliding off the clock face, he saw a camera inside.

In 2021, a British hacker detailed in a TikTok video how to spot hidden cameras.