Naked tourist in Bali temple leaves locals fuming

Footage of the naked tourist has spread on social media.

Authorities on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali say they have identified a tourist who was filmed meditating naked in a temple.

Footage of the nude traveller was posted on the Instagram page of local influencer Ni Luh Djelantik.

“So disrespectful. Meditating nak*d on our temple ? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR F*CKIN MIND?,” she wrote.

“How could you do this, humiliating Balinese and their belief? Immigration Officer please get this person, we’ve had enough! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people.”

Local police said they have identified the man, but he has not been taken into custody yet.

”We are still carrying out investigations regarding this incident," Immigration Office head Tedy Riyandi told AFP, reported the Jakarta Post.

”The efforts currently being made by the Immigration Office are to contact the foreigner's social media account, but to date there has been no response.”

The latest incident follows a long line of misbehaving naked tourists on the holiday island.

Earlier this year, a Russian tourist was deported and banned from re-entering Bali for six months after he posted an image of himself with his trousers down while at the top of a sacred volcano. Identified only as Yuri, the picture on Mount Agung has seen him blacklisted from the Indonesian tourist island.

Shortly afterwards, a woman was arrested after photos showing her naked by a sacred tree, and last year, a wellness guru and actor from Canada had to make a tearful apology after a video of his naked haka on top of a sacred mountain fell foul of the authorities.

In the first eight months of this year, more than 200 people have been deported from Bali, reported the New York Post. That compares to 188 for the entire of last year.

Bali recently stepped up its education campaign to tourists with a list of dos and don'ts, including guidelines on behaviour on sacred mountains, when to dress conservatively and “respecting Balinese culture, customs, traditions, and art”.

The island has confirmed that it is introducing a tourist tax to help preserve the island's environment and culture.

From next year, visitors to the Indonesian holiday island will need to pay 150,000 rupiah on arrival - that’s just over $15.