Family misses out on holiday after airport scanner ruins passport

A Christchurch pooch ate his dad's passport. It ended up being a very expensive meal (video published July 2022).

A﻿ UK family has had to give up on a dream holiday after the mother’s passport was ruined before she got on the plane.

Emily Allen had an all-inclusive family trip booked to Corfu with her husband and two kids, which cost £8000 (NZ$16,340) all up.

But they never got to leave the airport - her passport ripped while removing it from the scanner while checking in, which rendered the document useless.

Allen told the Telegraph: "Initially, I placed my passport into the machine the wrong way around, so slid it back out carefully and turned it around.

"During this process the photo/observations page, which on my 2016 document is not laminated – just paper covered by a thin film patch –﻿ ripped, leaving an inch-long tear across the edge of the passport photo."

Airport staff initially told her to buy some sticky tape from an airport shop to repair the passport, but she was quickly then informed that it wouldn't be enough.

Though she could technically still fly out of the UK, the Greek border patrol would most likely not allow her entry to the country with a ripped passport.

Instead, she and her family had to make "the painful decision to simply cancel and go home," she said. Requesting an expedited passport would still take too long, and the UK does not offer emergency passports.

GETTY Airlines risk a huge fine for bringing any passengers with damaged or invalid passports into a new country (file photo).

Allen says that the majority of their trip was non-refundable: ultimately, the family lost around NZ$8110.

﻿Despite making a claim through their travel insurance provider, they could not recoup anything that way.

There are a number of factors that can cause your passport to be deemed invalid – in 2021, a woman was barred from flying to Bali because her passport had mould on it.

When asked about how badly damaged a passport has to be before it gets refused, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs said there is no simple answer.

“There are no set standards for ‘damage’ – entry requirements to any country are at the discretion of that country's border authority,” a department spokesperson said.

“We cannot predict how much damage or wear and tear would be acceptable to a border official on any given day. The passports contain a chip, which includes security information, along with a machine-readable zone, and a photo. Damage to your passport may affect your photo and the performance of the security chip that contains your personal information. If a passport is water damaged, ripped, or in bad condition, the border or airline official checking the passport might refuse entry.”

Airlines risk a huge fine for bringing any passengers with damaged or invalid passports into a new country.

Last year, ﻿Australian radio personality Fifi Box almost missed a flight to Fiji because of water damage on her young daughter's passport.

Thankfully, ﻿Fiji are far more lenient with passport conditions than Indonesia are, and they were both able to board the plane.

Not having enough blank pages is another reason that you could run into some trouble. Some countries require one, two or three blank pages depending on how much space they need, with some visa stamps taking up to two pages.

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.