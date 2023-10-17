Aussie billionaire's super yacht runs aground in Singapore

A $40 million super yacht owned by Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer ran aground off the coast of Singapore’s upmarket Sentosa Island.

The 56-metre vessel, named Australia, has gained attention for its luxurious features since Palmer’s purchase of it in 2021, among them a jacuzzi, bars and a VIP suite.

On Monday night, however, the focus was on the floating mansion for a very different reason.

Locals at Sentosa were stunned to see the yacht run aground late in the afternoon just as it left the island’s marina, where Palmer’s prized possession stands out even among the toys of the south-east Asian financial hub’s ultra-wealthy set.

By early evening, as the sun set, it was still stranded there, just under one kilometre from shore, with no rescue effort taking place despite a police speedboat and other vessels transiting through the busy Singapore Strait. It appeared to have gone inside a navigational buoy marking shallow water.

“It’s very, very difficult to make this kind of mistake, so maybe they had some problem with the motor,” said one onlooker, who asked that his name not be published.

“This is just at the exit of the marina, it is absolutely very clear that you can’t put the boat between those two buoys. You can’t do that. Even if you are a jet skier like me, you know that.

“So I think they must have had a problem with the boat, the motor.”

It was unclear if Palmer himself was on board. According to the Marine Traffic site, the yacht had just registered a trip to Port Moresby before the incident occurred. A spokesperson for the billionaire tycoon and United Australia Party chairman was contacted for comment.

The area where the yacht ran aground is marked as five metres deep on navigational charts.

Locals predicted the yacht could be released by the rising tide later on Monday night and by just after 10.30pm Singapore time it was free and on the move again, according to marine tracking data, which showed it being followed by Singapore tug and port tender vessels before anchoring nearby.

Palmer runs his resources company Mineralogy via a Singapore-based holding entity he set up in 2019.