Plane grounded after pilot gets bitten by a mosquito

Passengers on an easyJet flight in the Netherlands have faced an expected delay to their journey after the pilot was bitten by a mosquito.

The service to Manchester was grounded for five hours at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport because the Airbus A320 needed deep cleaning.

Passenger Rachel Green said other flyers started becoming impatient due to a lack of information.

“The departure time on the board kept going up and up,” she told The Sun.

“Eventually, the pilot came out and told us that he’d been bitten by a mosquito in the cockpit, so he wanted the entire plane deep-cleaned in case there were more bugs.”

Reportedly, passengers were told the delay was due to “technical difficulties”.

The airline said in a statement that “at no point was the flight crew’s ability to operate the flight compromised, and the captain made the decision to operate as soon as the issue was resolved”.

“As this is an extraordinary circumstance outside of airlines’ control, in line with regulations no compensation is due. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

It’s the second recent incident of stowaway mosquitoes causing a nuisance on a plane.

A flight in Mexico was delayed for two hours earlier this month after a swarm invaded the Volaris Airlines jet travelling from Guadalajara to Mexico City.

Video footage shows flight attendants spraying insect repellents in the cabin, which only seemed to make the bugs more agitated, reported El Sol de León.

Passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona told Storyful that the bugs didn’t stop until the lights were turned off.

Newsflare via AP Footage shows passengers' reactions as the pilot stated: "We're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off."

It’s been an eventful week for easyJet after a flight had to be cancelled in Tenerife, Spain when a passenger “defecated on the floor” of the toilet.

The easyJet service to London Gatwick was already running well behind schedule when the pilot made the announcement that someone found it “..rather entertaining to defecate the front toilet so we're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels then we'll fly back tomorrow morning".