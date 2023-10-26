Watch: 'Terrifying' moment water gushes through cruise ship ceiling

Passengers on a recent cruise have been woken up with water gushing through the ceiling, flooding a deck on the Carnival Radiance.

The incident happened on the first night of a trip from Long Beach, US to Catalina Island.

A TikTok user called Amber posted footage of the water flooding the deck, with the crew cleaning it up.

The video, which has been viewed more than 9 million times, was captioned: “Its been 4 hours and no one has came (sic) and spoke to us.”

A follow-up video shows the power out in her room, and she is heard saying: “Everything is destroyed.” The video’s caption added that she and her family were woken up at 2am “with water gushing into our room from the ceiling”.

“It was absolutely terrifying.”

Her partner Ryan McGuyer went into more detail on a Facebook Reel: “The waterline blew right above our room. We had over a foot and a half of standing water in a room … It ruined everything.”

SCREENGRAB A burst water line was to blame.

He went on to say that they “spent over two days without any clothing except for the clothes that we ran out of our room with so we were stuck in pajamas for two days”.

“That was our first cruise,” he added. “Our kids are traumatised and will never want to go on another cruise.”

The cruise line said in a statement to news.com.au that the flooding was caused by a “burst water line” and that it occurred in “an area of the ship that accounts for less than 2% of its staterooms”.

“The ship’s team members cleaned the area and the pipe was fixed.”

Needless to say, social media users were doing a lot of comparisons with the film Titanic.

“*Celine dion playing my heart will go on in the background*” was one comment. Another added: “If you go up on deck and there's a quartet playing Nearer My God to Thee....... jump in the first life boat you see.”

The Carnival Radiance, which was originally named Carnival Victory when it launched in late 1998, underwent a US$200 million (NZ$344 million) refurbishment in 2021.

In 2018, another Carnival ship saw 50 staterooms flooded due to a break in the fire suppression system.

Carnival Dream crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.