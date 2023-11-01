Melbourne girls' trip ends in tears after Qantas botches flight booking

The pair received a text from Qantas to say their flight was boarding, three days before they were due to return home.

A pair of Auckland friends had a stressful interruption to their Melbourne girls’ weekend after Qantas changed their flights without their knowledge.

Jess Harrison and her friend were midway through watching Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Regent Theatre on October 6 when they received a text from the airline, saying their flight to Auckland was boarding.

The pair had only arrived in the city the previous day, and weren’t due to fly home for another three days, with their itinerary and Qantas app still showing that was the case.

Confused, they left the show 45 minutes in, so they could call Qantas to sort it out.

Harrison said the customer service rep asked why they hadn’t boarded the flight, and they explained they were not meant to fly until October 9. The staff member suggested their flight had been changed to the earlier date because they had not paid for their return flight.

The friends had booked a trip to Melbourne to see Moulin Rouge – only to have the show interrupted.

Harrison said there had been an issue when they had booked the flights a month earlier. The pair wanted to use credits stored in Qantas Pass as a partial payment, so had to phone the airline for assistance with the booking. After the credit was applied, they were charged $931.56.

The following day, Harrison said she received a notification from her bank that an additional $937.18 had been deducted from her account. They called Qantas to ask why they had been charged twice, and were initially told it was an issue to do with their bank. But when they called the bank, they were told the problem was at the airline’s end.

They called Qantas again, and this time the customer service rep agreed to refund the additional payment. While they got the money back, they lodged a complaint with Qantas for the inconvenience and stress caused.

Faced with the issue with the return flight, Harrison said they had no idea what the customer service rep meant when she said they hadn’t paid for it. But in the end, the staff member agreed to move the flight back to the original date, and said they would receive a confirmation email within 24 hours.

But the next day they still hadn’t received the email, and when they checked the Qantas app, saw the flight status was showing up as “cancelled”. They called Qantas again, and were asked why they had missed the October 6 flight.

After explaining it was due to an error on the airline’s end, the customer service rep rebooked the flight, and said the confirmation email was on its way, with the flight once again showing up in the app.

But they were frustrated to have to go through the whole process again the next day – having not received the email, and the flight status again showing up as cancelled. However, after speaking to Qantas this time, they received a confirmation email, and assumed everything was finally sorted.

It became clear that wasn’t the case when they showed up at the airport to check in for their flight on Monday afternoon. Harrison said the check-in agent told them he was having trouble processing their tickets, as the system was showing they should have been on the October 6 flight.

Harrison said at this point she was so frustrated she burst into tears.

“I’m standing in the airport bawling my eyes out because I was sick of it.”

The staff member got his manager, who advised the flight had been changed when they had called Qantas about the payment issue.

The pair were told the 6.55pm flight was now full, and they could either wait to see if passengers failed to show, or book the later flight at 11.25pm. Wanting certainty, they decided to take the later flight.

Qantas gave the pair two $15 airport vouchers for the inconvenience. But Harrison, who filed a second complaint to the airline about their experience, said that didn’t come close to making up for the stress caused throughout the weekend.

“It was meant to be a girls’ trip... I’m a single mum so this was a big trip for me,” she said.

“It’s just been one thing after another.”

Qantas denied the pair had been charged twice for the flights, and said the issue with the original payment was due to the customer being quoted the price in Australian dollars, and the customer’s account having insufficient funds to cover the exchange rate difference.

“We acknowledge, however, that a mistake was made with the customer’s return travel date and apologise for this error,” a spokesperson said.

As a gesture of goodwill, the airline would refund the $180 difference in the exchange rate, and offer Harrison 10,000 points.

But Harrison said they had declined the offer, and were seeking a full refund on their flights, as well as reimbursement for the AU$320 they had spent on Moulin Rouge tickets, only to miss most of the show.

“[Points] won’t be satisfactory since we don’t plan on flying with Qantas again.”