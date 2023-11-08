'People were screaming for their lives': 100 injured as luxury cruise sails into storm

At least 100 passengers have been injured after their luxury cruise veered suddenly during a safety manoeuvre after sailing into a storm in the Bay of Biscay off the French coast.

The Spirit of Discovery was pounded by nine-metre waves in an ordeal that lasted 18 hours, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The Saga Cruises ship had 1000 passengers on a 14-night Canary Island cruise, but after smooth sailing for the first 10 days, it was forced to change its itinerary as an approaching storm shut the port of La Coruna. The ship then had to travel back to the UK earlier than expected.

The cruise company said five people were treated for more serious injuries and taken to hospital on land and that most of the 100 passengers hurt were treated for minor injuries, although one passenger told the BBC that was downplaying the severity.

“To say 'minor injuries' is an insult to the many horrific broken bones, pelvises, lacerations, stitches etc. that were caused [to] a very old passenger clientele.”

The passenger went on to say that, “the tone of voice in our captain ... he was physically scared. We had crew crying. We had many passengers in awful states of fear”.

Richard Reynolds was onboard with his wife and elderly parents and called the experience “horrendous”.

“Waves were coming up to the fifth storey windows, people were screaming and furniture and plates and glass were flying in every direction,” he told the Daily Mail.

“People were screaming for their lives, things were banging and crashing around us and they thought they were going to die.”

A Saga Cruises spokesperson said: “Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries.

“All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff.

“While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected.”

Saga Cruises are marketed specifically at an older clientele. It has four cruise ships on its books currently with another five on order.